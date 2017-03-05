Mama June Tweets Shady Insult About Ex Sugar Bear

Since leaving her previous relationship, Mama June Shannon knows she can do so much better. The reality star recently took to social media throwing shade at her ex Sugar Bear.

Mama June tweeted about a scene from her new WE tv series, Mama June: From Not To Hot, talking about a go-kart scene.

She tweeted, “I go-karting & I’m not even till this guy that I’m legally blind LOL let’s have fun I feel bad for him but I’m going to have fun #mamajune.”

@MamaJune_BooBoo legally blind?!? Now I see why you were with Sugar Bear! — Ryan Blair (@RyanRyman09) March 4, 2017

A fan tweeted back joking that Mama June being legally blind makes sense as she was with Sugar Bear for so long. Which prompted Mama June’s shady reply with her tweeting, “I think I have to agree [laughing emoji].”

I think I have to agree 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Yl94jM05dz — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) March 4, 2017

The couple had their issues but it looked as if they were trying to mend their relationship in Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, but that didn’t appear to work out and the pair finally split up.

Now in Mama June‘s newest series, Sugar Bear is getting married and June is getting herself out in the dating world again.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.

