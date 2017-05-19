The Internet Is Furious Over One Moment In Mama June’s New Weight Loss TV Show

Mama June’s From Not to Hot viewers are not happy about another thing they noticed on her premiere episode.

According to The Sun, viewers noticed a very offensive tattoo on the forearm of Mama June’s best friend Michael Mclarty, also known as Big Sexy. As he leaned back and put his hands behind his head, Michael revealed a Swastika tattoo.

After closer inspection, there also appears to be a ‘SS’ inked above the Swastika, which is the logo of Hitler’s Schutzstaffel paramilitary police.

The two tattoos’ together seems to be part of a bigger tattoo of a dog. WeTV viewers were not pleased to see someone on the show with a tattoo like that and some said they would stop watching From Not to Hot because of it.

After the show’s Friday night premiere, Mama June was accused of wearing a fat suit during some of her confessionals to exaggerate her weight loss.

This needs to go viral. @WEtv is paying a nazi with a swastika tattoo. I was going to check this show out. Not anymore #MamaJune https://t.co/GXUUAxtNG7 — AL (@MissSchliez) February 25, 2017

@WEtv this dude has a swastika tattooed on his arm and y’all are a ok with blasting it on tv? #mamajune #FromNotToHot — Yadira Castañeda ✌️ (@lilyandlucasj) February 25, 2017

