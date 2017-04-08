Mama June Crashes Sugar Bear’s Wedding

When Mama June: From Not To Hot began airing, the goal was for “Mama June” Thompson to show up at her ex-husband’s wedding to show off how much weight sh she had lost. Last night’s episode was the show’s finale, which featured Mama June showing up to the wedding to demonstrate her 150-pound weight loss. To say that people were shocked by Mama June’s appearance would be an understatement.

“I think everybody here is shocked to see Mama because nobody’s seen her since she was over 400 pounds,” said Mama June’s daughter Pumpkin when she walked into the wedding, while many in attendance could barely contain their shock with many “oohs” and “ahhs.”

June’s ex-husband, Sugar Bear (Mike Thompson), argued heatedly with his soon-to-be-wife about whether or not June could come to the wedding, with the decision eventually being in favor of it, if only for their daughter Alana’s sake.

Mike’s fiancee, Jennifer Lamb, drew the line at allowing June in their home. Lamb explained, “I don’t want June at my wedding at all – but I’m doing it cause of Mike, and Alana is his daughter.”

Despite the clear instructions Mike had received, he invited June into their home anyway. When Jennifer arrived and saw the situation, she exclaimed, “What are you doing in my house? Regardless of if he invited you in, I didn’t invite you here.”

Tensions began to escalate when Lamb shouted at June, “You’ve always been a b***h, you’ve always been rude that’s why you don’t have him anymore. Get out of my house!”

June took the high road and exited the domicile, with her new attitude being reflective of her new physique. “I wanted to say something to her,” June revealed, pointing out “it felt good just to take the high road.”

“Now that I’ve said goodbye to Sugar Bear, I can focus on finding my own true love I know I’m never going to go back to the old June – I’m a better person,” she confessed in the finale. “This is a new June; new transformation, new birth. People that haven’t seen me are going to be shocked.”

When Sugar Bear first saw June after her weight loss, he couldn’t hold back his shock, saying, “Oh s**t! I have never seen June look that good.”

The marriage ceremony ended with a long, passionate kiss that made many guests uncomfortable.

June said, “It was like a damn woolly mammoth eating a fish,” while Lamb gushed, “I love my Mike, he knows how to kiss a woman.”

The episode concluded with June burning her former, larger outfits in a massive bonfire, which she claimed was as hot as her new body.

