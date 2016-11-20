Madonna Was Age Shamed Again, This Time for Her Hands

Acting my Age!!! Photo by Herb Ritts💘 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 22, 2016 at 1:00am PDT

Being in the spotlight has a lot of great advantages, but one of the major disadvatages is the general public’s ability to unleash their commentary on you at any time.

Madonna is no stranger to unnecessary commentary about her looks, music, or choices, but one that is incredibly over played is the ageism track, The Huffington Post reports.

This week’s tune is about her hands. Madonna attended the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12th and a photo was taken of her with her hand next to her face.

The photo was picked up by several news outlets that called her out for the sin of aging.

Please.

The NY Daily News, Daily Mail and the Telegraph all weighed in and commented on her smooth, ageless face but how the jig was up becuase her hands clearly show the truth.

In a world where any age is a quick, two-second Google search away, Madonna is hardly trying to hide her age. The ageism song has followed the superstar regardless of her actions. From her hands being “too old” to her wardrobe being “too young,” Madonna can’t win the media’s approval. So what’s a rockstar like her to do?

Clap back in the best way with a bunch of Instagram posts throwing it back to some of her most provocative and slay-worthy photos from the years and captioning them, “acting my age.”

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.