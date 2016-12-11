Louis Tomlinson Gives Brave X Factor Performance After Mother Dies

Louis Tomlinson had an emotional night last night as he took the stage during the X Factor final. Not only was this the first time he has ever performed solo on the stage that made him famous six years ago as part of One Direction, but the performance also took place two days after his mother, Johannah Deakin passed away.

The 24-year-old pop star performed his track “Just Hold On” alongside featured artist Steve Aoki. It was stunning. Tomlinson seemed full of energy, moving around the stage, singing his heart out. It looked as if he had put everything he had into the performance.

Afterward, it was clear that Tomlinson was holding back tears as his body language changed from energetic to pensive. He hugged Aoki and waited for a few words from the X Factor judges, which included Simon Cowell, who as a judge six years ago when Tomlinson was first on that stage.

“Louis, I have to say I’ve known you for six years. The bravery of what you’ve done. I respect you as an artist, as a person and your mom was so proud of you and she was so excited for the performance,” Cowell said. “She’s looking down on you tonight.”

If there was one thing that was going to make Tomlinson cry, it was probably going to be the kind words from Cowell. But, he held back the tears.

What made the night extra special for both Tomlinson and One Direction fans was that after a whole year apart, the entire group got back together on stage. After Tomlinson’s performance, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan joined him. Though One Direction is no longer a group, the band mates are still there for each other during the difficult times, like now for Tomlinson.

[H/T Daily Mail]