Lisa Rinna is one hot mama.

The 53-year-old posted a sexy bikini selfie, which shows off her flat stomach and toned legs.

HH brought me back a LipsπŸ’‹Bikini. πŸ’‹πŸ’‹πŸ’‹πŸ’‹πŸ’‹πŸ’‹πŸ’‹πŸ’‹ Yes my hair is different in this shot. And Yes I’m 53. And yes I fucking own it. 😜 A photo posted by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Nov 26, 2016 at 9:36am PST

“HH brought me back a Lips Bikini,” she captioned the snap. “Yes my hair is different in this shot.”

She continued, “And Yes I’m 53. And yes I f—ing own it.”

It’s no wonder this “real housewife” is owning it! She looks fit and fantastic as she celebrates Thanksgiving.

