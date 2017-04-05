Lindsay Lohan Spotted In Highly Unique Swimsuit In Thailand

New pictures of Lindsay Lohan going to the beach in Thailand have surfaced and the Mean Girls star opted for an interesting swimsuit choice.

The 30-year-old actress was photographed wearing a black and red ensemble that covered her body from head to toe, only leaving her face, hands, and feet visible.

Check out the photos of Lindsay Lohan here.

According to her Instagram account, Lindsay Lohan has been vacationing in Thailand for two weeks. Before that, she was in Dubai while visiting family. Also in recent months, Lindsay Lohan has opened up about converting to Islam.

Most notably, the burkini is a popular clothing item worn by many traditional Muslim women who want to conserve their modesty. The outfit was congruent with Lindsay Lohan’s message that she adopting a new religion.

“Studying the Koran is something I found solace in, a religion where I found a lot of peace,” she said. “I have reached inside and I found what I want my intentions to be in the world…focusing on taking control of what I want out of life. You can’t just convert to a religion overnight – it’s a culture and practice [and] I don’t want to comment on something I haven’t finished.

Lindsay Lohan also explained that her inner circle has been crucial in influencing her conversion to Islam.

“My very close friends, who have been there for me a lot, in London are Saudi and they gave me the Quran and I brought it to New York because I was learning,” Lohan said. “It opened doors for me to experience spiritually, to find another true meaning. This is who I am.”

Despite her most recent beach appearance, Lindsay Lohan has actually been showing off some serious skin during her stay in Thailand. She’s been sharing a slew of pics and videos on social media to show off her trim figure, and her fans have been going absolutely nuts.

