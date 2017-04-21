Lindsay Lohan Dons Fuzzy Pink Bikini While Posing For ODDA Magazine

Lindsay Lohan has slipped into a fuzzy pink bikini and we must say that it is the best look the actress has pulled off recently.

The 30-year-old starlet made the bold move for ODDA Magazine, which is celebrating its 12th issue and 5th anniversary.

The Mean Girls actress wore several different outfits for the edgy photoshoot which was done in Milan this year. But the best set has to be Lohan in the fuzzy bikini. The Parent Trap star wore the fluffy two-piece bikini, which showcased her porcelain skin in the skimpy gear as she sat up right and gave the camera an intense and smoldering look.

In another shot, Lohan sported the same outfit while the Mean Girls film played in the background. It was the scene where the girls performed their scandalous Jingle Bell Rock performance. Check it out below:

In other shots, the actress sported a more casual look while on a tube in Milan wearing a blue and white hoodie that had the words, “Champion USA” written across it. Lohan looked stunning in a candid black and white photo with her hair in a low ponytail. She wore a sweatshirt and was touching her chin.

The story was shot by Morelli Brothers, Creative Director David Martin and Fashion Editor Alba Melendo.

They wanted Lohan’s photo shoot to be original and individual.

“By shooting her in an original way and keeping her makeup and styling to a minimum we were able to underscore her unique beauty and strong character,” the Morelli brothers said. “Thus giving Lindsay another perception of what fashion can be and, at the same time, allow our readers and lovers of Mean Girls, a new vision to file away in their minds as the watch Lindsay take her next steps in the limelight.”

ODDA is available worldwide since February 2017.

