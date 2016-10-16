LEGO Beatles Yellow Submarine Set

You know, it’s never too early to get a jump on holiday shopping, and if you happen to know someone that loves The Beatles and LEGO, this new LEGO Yellow Submarine set would make the perfect gift.

The set is, of course, inspired by the classic 1968 full-length animated feature of the same name, which was directed by George Dunning and written by Lee Minoff, Al Brodax, Jack Mendelsohn and Erich Segal.

The set includes over 550 LEGO bricks (to build your submarine!) and five mini-figures. Four of the mini-figures represent John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. The other mini-figure is of the eccentric and flamboyant Jeremy Hillary Boob. The set will be available in stores the 1st of November and for a recommended retail price of USD 59.99 / EUR 59,99 / GBP 49.99.

Here is the official description:

Take a surreal trip under the seas in the LEGO version of the Yellow Submarine from the iconic 1968 animated musical fantasy film inspired by The Beatles. Ideal for display or role-play fun, the Yellow Submarine features loads of cool, authentic details including a cockpit for the included minifigures of John, Paul, George and Ringo.



Kevin Szeto’s motivation for creating the Yellow Submarine: “As an amateur musician and songwriter, I have always been drawn to the music of The Beatles. The creation of the Yellow Submarine model was really my way of showing my affection for The Beatles, as well as trying to pay a small tribute to The Beatles phenomenon. The Yellow Submarine is bright, fun, and colourful, which also made it a good subject to translate into LEGO form”, Kevin said as he shared his motivations for building the Yellow Submarine.

