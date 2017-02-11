Leaked Recordings Reveal George Michael’s Lover Contacting Police About His Death

Warning: The below article features graphic recordings.

This past Christmas, music fans around the world were shocked when George Michael suddenly passed away in his home. Michael was discovered by Fadi Fawaz, the performer’s lover, and frantically called the police for assistance. The tapes of his phone call have been released, which sheds new insight in the tragedy.

You can listen to the audio over at Daily Mail.

In addition to capturing how emotional Fawaz understandably was when finding Michael, the audio also reveals that Fawaz had been attempting to revive the singer for an hour. Fawaz claims that Michael was cold and blue and that none of his attempts to revive the singer were effective.

Despite their obvious intimacy, Fawaz revealed the unresponsiveness was unexpected. The dispatcher on the phone asked if this situation was anticipated, to which Fawaz replied, “No, no, no, no, no, no. I’ve been waiting for him to wake him up for like, you know, for hours and he wouldn’t wake up. I went to wake him up and he was gone, you know, he’s not there.”

Earlier this month, Fawaz was cleared of any investigations from the authorities. His involvement in the singer’s death was called into question by family members, considering he revealed that the night before the singer’s death, Fawaz claims he fell asleep in his car.

Michael’s family has yet to bury him, as a toxicology report will not be completed until the end of the month. The police say they have no reason to be suspicious of the events leading up to the singer’s death, but the toxicology report will provide more conclusive reports.

The South Central Ambulance Service is currently leading an investigation to discover how the recordings were leaked to the public.

