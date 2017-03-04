Lamar Odom Spotted With Bizarre Khloe Kardashian Lookalike

NBA star Lamar Odom has had a rough couple of years. Sure, he’s making tons and tons of money for playing basketball, but his personal life has been in shambles. From drug overdoses to marital problems to more drug-related incidents and eventual dissolve of his marriage to Khloe Kardashian, Odom hasn’t had it easy off the court. Luckily, the athlete has taken control over his life and attempted to get sober, and also has been spotted getting very cozy with a woman who bizarrely looks almost exactly like his ex Khloe.

Odom was seen gallivanting with the mysterious woman while sporadically holding her hand, hugging her, and leaning in for a smooch or two. The woman has a similar figure, same blonde locks, and, even though she opted for a baseball hat, looked to have similar facial features.

Whether it’s because Odom has a “type” that he prefers to pursue romantically or maybe he saw a resemblance to his ex and wants to transition away from her, it’s unsure why Odom is getting intimate with someone who so closely resembles Khloe.

It’s also possible, however, that the woman actually is Khloe Kardashian in disguise and she’s contacted Hollywood’s greatest special effects artists to disguise her appearance enough that she can hang out in public with her ex without angering her current boyfriend. The world may never know.

