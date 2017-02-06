Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Roof Jump Trick Revealed

Everyone who was tuned into last night’s Super Bowl LI was shocked to see the New England Patriots come from behind and defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, but that was far from the only shock provided to audiences. What should come as no surprise was Lady Gaga giving an incredible performance featuring a medley of some of her biggest hits, bringing with it costumes, pyrotechnics, and choreographed dancing. To kick things off, Gaga performed a seemingly death-defying plunge from the roof of the venue, but it turns out a clever bit of editing helped sell the seemingly impossible.

After singing “God Bless America” from the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium, Gaga leapt from the roof and fans then saw her descending by wires all the way to the stage. Granted, no one actually thought she was jumping without safety precautions, but it was still an impressive way to kick off her set, as standing 260 feet above the field would be terrifying for anyone.

However, a series of videos on social media have revealed that Gaga was able to pull off the stunt by merely pre-recording her opening sequence on top of the building and then descending from the roof with wires with some seamless editing.

Granted, none of this takes away from the powerful performance, but merely serves as a reminder that even the rules of reality do, in fact, apply to the singer.

Natalie Cheung, speaking on behalf of Intel Drones, revealed to USA Today, “In February, you don’t know what it will be like during Super Bowl day. We’d hate to plan all this and, if the wind speeds are too high or if it’s raining and the roof is closed, no one can see this spectacular show. So our creative team as well as the Super Bowl creative team felt this would be best to be filmed.”

Certainly, no one will take issue with safety being of top concern for the performer, even if it meant crowds inside the arena saw Gaga dangling over their heads for a few moments in the dark before having to pretend she just jumped.

