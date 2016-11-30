Lady Gaga Found Stuck In Victoria’s Secret Sandwich

From frog jackets to meat dresses, Lady Gaga has been spotted in some pretty precarious settings. According to recent posts on the performer’s Instagram, she’s surrounded herself in a much more desirable scenario, wedged between two Victoria’s Secret models.

😘 with my angels! @gigihadid @bellahadid #VSFashionShow A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Nov 28, 2016 at 4:02pm PST

Gaga first posted shot from a photoshoot featuring Gigi and Bella Hadid, merely pointing out her excitement for the upcoming fashion event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ok on a scale 1-10 how many men (or women) wish they were me right now. Caught in Babe Sandwich👙😍💕#vsfashionshow A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Nov 28, 2016 at 7:29pm PST

In a subsequent post, Gaga couldn’t help but brag about surrounding herself with some of the most beautiful women on the planet, even encouraging her fans to post “on a scale 1-10 how many men (or women) wish they were me right now.”

The Victoria’s Secret annual show is still a week away, but it looks like this year promises to be an event you won’t want to miss, and the talent involved sure do seem to enjoy spending time together.

[H/T Teen Vogue]