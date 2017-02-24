Lady Gaga Ditches The Bra In New Pic

Controversial outfits and Lady Gaga are synonymous. The singer is known for sporting unique outfits that get the crowd talking.

But Gaga looked low-key and extremely casual and she ran errands with her new boyfriend Christian Carino in Los Angeles on Thursday. In fact, the 30-year-old appeared to be so relaxed that she forgot to put on a bra.

Gaga was sporting a thin white tank top and matching sweatpants as she carried packages up to her apartment. The pop star was hiding her platinum blonde hair under a blue baseball cap and shielding her eyes behind dark glasses.

The performer arrived at her apartment building with a metal cart full of bags, which she and boyfriend Christian lugged up to her condo. Carino looked just as cozy as Gaga, wearing black shorts and a matching T-shirt, which he teamed with flip-flops, a cap and stubble.

The couple may have come straight from a yoga class, as Christian was seen carrying a pair of yoga mats into the building.

The songstress has been laying low since her Super Bowl appearance. She recently looked almost as casual as she had done the previous day, wearing an over-sized grey T-shirt and black skinny jeans with her hair drawn into a messy ponytail.

Gaga and Christian were first spotted posing for a selfie together during the 2017 Super Bowl in early February, where the Poker Face singer performed at the halftime show.

The performer was previously engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney.

However, they called off their engagement in July following five years of dating, and – after meeting Christian – Gaga recently returned engagement ring.

