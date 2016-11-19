Kylie Jenner Surprises Fans By Announcing Pop Up Shop On Instagram

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner confirmed the rumors and hopes that her fans have had, which is that she’ll be opening a physical pop-up shop full of her cosmetics.

@thekylieshop A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 18, 2016 at 1:52pm PST

By simply posting a photo that linked to another Instagram account, which in turn linked to a web site, fans saw a countdown which points to Friday, December 9 at 10:00 AM PT. Kylie’s shop will be located at Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park, California and will carry a plethora of items from Jenner. In addition to creating the makeup herself, the store’s interior was also designed by Jenner, with areas resembling her own bedroom, made famous in her Instagram photos and reality TV show. With such a high demand for all of her products, the store should sell out of items fairly quickly, and once everything is gone, the store will close. Make sure to drop by the store if you’re in the area, as there will also be limited edition holiday items and a full-size Christmas tree adorned with merch and beauty products.

