Kylie Jenner Sizzles At Sisters Runway Show

Kylie Jenner stepped out at big sister Kendall’s runway show and practically stole the spotlight. Kylie rocked a two-piece number made up of dozens of some type of shining chain-link.

It’s not a total attention-theft, however, because the dress was made by the show’s designer, Jeremy Scott.

Thanks @itsjeremyscott for the beautiful dress and your beautiful show 💋 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

The show is a part of this year’s New York Fashion Week, which is just wrapping up.

@itsjeremyscott ❤️ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:16pm PST

Jeremy Fittings 💥 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

💕 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 10, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

The Jenner sisters aren’t the only reality TV stars at NYFW. The former star of The Simple Life and Paris Hilton’s My New BF hit the catwalk in nearly NSFW matching pink turtle neck top and skirt, donned with stars, that showed off quite a bit of skin.

Kylie and Kendall can both be seen in the 13th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is scheduled to premiere on the E! network on Sunday, March 5. The girls are also reportedly signed on to Ocean’s Eight, which is an all-female-cast spin-off of the popular film series that starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon, among others.

If this is accurate, the sisters will be sharing the screen with the likes of Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett. One thing’s for sure, they can certainly know how to stand out in an ensemble.

