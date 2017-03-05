Kylie Jenner Shows Serious Leg In Distressed Knit Mini Skirt And Matching Top

Kylie Jenner has taken to Instagram to again show off her amazing style and rocking physique.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star posted a few pics from what appeared to be the reality star on an exotic island overlooking the ocean at sunset as she posed for a high fashion photoshoot.

She posted three different pics taken by Sasha Samsonova on Instagram. Kylie posed languidly in a distressed knitted bra top with long sleeves that showed off her tanned and toned stomach.

She paired that with a matching, distressed piece of material tied at her hip to create a very short mini-skirt.

Kylie’s long brunette hair was smoothed back into a bun that sat low on her head. In one photo she stands beside a concrete column, with the blue sky and equally blue Pacific as a back drop.

The next pictures show her from the thighs up, concentrating on her slender mid-section and cleavage.

Sasha also posted the pics on social media, but neither her or Kylie said what the shoot was for or about.

However, the celebrity’s sultry pictures quickly caught the attention of her fans. With two pictures racking up over 1.3 million likes.

