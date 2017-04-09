Kylie Jenner Attends Prom As Date Of Rejected Teen

Few things carry as much weight in the life of a high schooler as the social ramifications of attending prom. If you don’t look a certain way or your date doesn’t meet social expectations, it could put a huge damper on how the rest of your school year plays out. The stage was set for Albert Ochoa to end his school year on a low note, but thanks to Kylie Jenner, he might have solidified his popularity for years to come.

Ochoa originally asked a girl who attended his high school to go to prom with him, an offer she turned down. The girl’s sister took to Twitter to elaborate on the situation.

The rejected date’s sister explained, “kylie jenner for reals went to rio prom tonight with the guy my sister turned down,” and added, “she turned him down bc it was her friends older brother but STILL.”

19-year-old Jenner arrived at the prom with her friend Jordyn Woods to rendezvous with Ochoa.

It’s unclear exactly how the events transpired that led to Jenner attending the prom to meet with Ochoa, but with a full Keeping Up With the Kardashians camera crew in tow, it clearly involved a lot of coordination.

With the amount of fame she and her family have received over the years, Kylie herself was unable to attend any type of prom when she was still in high school.

The reality star attended public school until the 9th grade, subsequently being homeschooled until her graduation in 2015.

During a 2014 Google+ Chat, Kylie explained, “I plan on making one of my friends take me to prom. I feel like I need to go to one. I want to go to one of them.”

Back in 2013, she spoke with Seventeen Magazine about the formal dance situation.

“I really do want that boyfriend prom experience,” she explained. “I would want to go with someone who’s not afraid, or doesn’t think that he’s too cool, to show up at my house with a rose corsage. It would be nice for the guy to come over and be respectful and nice while my mom takes prom pics.”

Despite rumors circulating about Kylie’s newfound singledom, it doesn’t sound like she will be pursuing her prom date in a romantic way.

