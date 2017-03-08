Kylie Jenner Posts Stunning Selfie That Is All The Abs

Wow is the first word that comes to mind. We all know Kylie Jenner is hot but the makeup mogul just showed off her body in a sizzling Instagram picture.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian starlet posted herself in a skintight, heather grey knit crop top and matching pants.

She captioned the pic, “Obsessed with my @fashionnova set Get it at FashionNova.com #ad.”

Obsessed with my @fashionnova set 💜Get it at FashionNova.com 😍 #ad A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:00am PST

This isn’t a new thing as Kylie is known for showing off her fit physique on social media.

The 19-year-old reality star has recently been posting pictures from a photoshoot she’s been working on.

It has yet to be revealed what the photoshoot is for but we see Kylie in a plethora of skimpy outfits showing off her figure. Check out all the looks in a video the reality show star posted:

💫 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:21am PST

To see more of Kylie’s incredibly hot styles and pictures follow her on Instagram here.

