Kylie Jenner Reveals Supermodel Sandwich Photo With Sister Kendall

Kylie Jenner made a public appearance on Sunday evening to celebrate rapper Travis Scott’s birthday. The 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star commemorated the evening with a sultry snap alongside her sister Kendall Jenner and their pal Bella Hadid.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

The image shows the black-haired beauty posing in front of her older sister Kendall Jenner and supermodel Bella Hadid. Kylie’s long locks were parted down the middle and flowing down her back as she teased a small smile with her hand in front of her mouth. Bella Hadid looked fierce rocking a crop top and high-waisted pants while smoldering the camera. Kendall had a little fun with the group photo as she stuck her tongue out and leaned on Bella’s shoulders.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the party, which was held at Cipriani in New York City, Kylie Jenner donned an oversized jacket along with high-waisted leggings. Kylie’s rumored boyfriend, Travis Scott, sported stylish athleisure wear along with a black beanie.

Kylie, Kendall, and Bella are all in New York City to attend Monday night’s 2017 Met Gala. According to E! News, more of the Kardashian clan is expected to show up at the star-studded event as well.

In recent weeks, Lip Kit creator Kylie Jenner and “Antidote” rapper Travis Scott have sparked dating rumors after they were reportedly showing off some PDA at a club in Boston earlier this weekend.

A source that was at the Bijou nightclub said that Kylie and Travis arrived together and were dancing and kissing inside the venue.

“They looked really into each other,” the insider said.

The eyewitness also mentioned that the rumored lovebirds left in the same car after about two hours of spending time together at the club.

At this time, Kylie Jenner has neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. However, sources close to the two have indicated that there is definitely a budding romance between the two of them.

“They are together for now,” the source said. “They are having fun.”

For more Kylie and Kendall Jenner, tune into E! News for a brand new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m ET.

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Kylie Jenner]