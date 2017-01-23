Kylie Jenner Has Revealed A Set Of New Photos, And They Flaunt Every Curve

Not wanting to be outdone by her sister Kendall strolling the streets of Paris in a completely see-through top, Kylie Jenner opted to instead flaunt her figure on social media in a climate controlled environment. The reality star showed off a flesh-colored top with matching underwear in some sort of beige house.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

Kylie is no stranger to posting steamy photos on her social media accounts and these are some of her steamiest yet. In case you’re concerned about what appears to be a horizontal scar on the right side of her posterior, fear not, for that’s only a tattoo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tattoo in question reads “Before Sanity” spelled out phonetically, which makes little to no sense. Kylie wouldn’t be the first person to get a nonsensical tattoo on their butt, as it’s prime real estate for tattoos that make no sense.

Which sister do you think wins this round of being sexy on the internet, Kylie or Kendall? Let us know in the comment!

MORE NEWS: Kylie Jenner Posts ‘Juicy’ Booty Pic / Kylie Jenner Polaroid Photos Hint At A Secret Project / Kylie Jenner Does More Than Kiss Tyga During New Snapchat / Best Kylie Jenner Instagram Photos of 2016 / Kylie Jenner Reveals Stunning New Blonde Hairdo

[H/T ET Online]