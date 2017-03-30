Kurt Sutter Launches New Website With Bizarre Intro

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has launched his own new website and in his unique way, the 56-year-old director unleashed an intro video to go with it that is bizarrely intriguing.

The animated clip shows a baby doll’s head floating in mid-air with a pencil going into the ear. The face melts, not quite Raiders of the Lost Ark style, but still a bit gruesome. His signature skull logo with red flames then emerges from under the doll’s head along with the words “sutter ink.”

Sutter shared about the new website on Twitter this week. He posted the intro video with the caption: “New website. Enter at your own risk. sutterink.com”

On his website, Kurt gives a brief and profanity-laden description of his past.

“Kurt barely graduated high school, had one of the lowest SAT’s in his class and went to the only state college that would take him. A f*cked-up home, childhood obesity, food/drug addiction and relentless television watching all contributed to his absurd, insular world of violent fantasies and sexual dreams. He hardly reads books, he plays a f*ckload of games and his only marketable skill is his imagination. The thing that makes Sutter remotely human and considerably happy is his family – his wife, Katey, and their three kids, Sarah, Jackson and Esme.”

When Kurt Sutter isn’t busy launching his brand new website, he has had his hands full with the Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC. The offshoot series begins filming this month and has a star-studded cast that the fans of the original FX series is sure to love.

Check out the official synopsis for Mayans MC below:

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

