Kris Jenner’s Alleged Stalker Arrested at Her Hidden Hills Home

It’s a good day for the Jenner-Kardashian clan. The matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, can rest a little easier today knowing her alleged stalker has been arrested.

According to E! News, Joshua Jacobs was arrested after trespassing on Jenner’s Hidden Hills property. The Lost Hills police confirmed they made an arrest on Jenner’s property and that it is a repeat offense by Jacobs.

A source told the news outlet that Jacobs has been “a real scary guy” for some time now though his motivation for stalking Jenner remains unclear.

Jacobs reportedly broke the arm of the security gate at Jenner’s gated community, and he made it as far as Jenner’s front door before her personal security stopped and detained him until police arrived.

Jenner has had a tough time recently and finally opened up after Caitlyn Jenner released her memoir in which the Jenner matriarch is painted in a pretty harsh light.

“I was curious and said, ‘What the hell is going on?’ She said, ‘You just would never understand,’” Jenner said. “And then, all through the book, Kris knew. ‘Kris knew before I even made love to her.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ “

Whatever the reasoning behind the stalking, we are glad Jenner is safe and the man responsible for causing such chaos in their lives has been apprehended.

