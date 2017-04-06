Kourtney Kardashian Goes Full Booty In White Bikini Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is slowly taking over Instagram this week with a recent string of sexy and stylish posts. Her latest is a revealing paparazzi shot of the socialite by the pool on vacation.

Good thing I have my camera. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 5, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

The photo shows Kardashian presumably out by the pool while on vacation with her children and ex Scott Disick. She’s leaning over a lounge chair to look in a bag while wearing a pure white bikini and silver shades. She’s got a camera on her back and plate of fruit nearby.

She jokingly captioned the post “Good thing I have my camera.”

The post has already more than 300,000 likes in just over two hours, with a load of fans commenting on Kardashian’s “assets” in the post.

She’s been making headlines all week with a series of slaying shots. She was recently captured in a thong-like one-piece while out with her family on the aforementioned vacation, and she also shared beauty tips in a steamy bath towel post.

But it hasn’t all be sex appeal her feed this week. She also posted a silly Jurassic World-themed shot with her children on Tuesday.

B E W A R E of D I N O S A U R S A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

You can follow Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram at @kourtneykardash.

