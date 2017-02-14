Kim Kardashian Reveals Workout Getup That Is All But Painted On

Kim Kardashian just revealed a photo of her favorite workout outfit and it looks like the skintight getup was painted onto her curvy figure. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday to share the steamy snap.

I love working out in my @waistgangsociety shaper by @premadonna87 it gives me the extra boost that I need in the gym & keeps my waist snatched.. go order yours now from #whatsawaist.com using my Discount code (Kimk) #ad A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

The Selfish author captioned the photo: “I love working out in my @waistgangsociety shaper by @premadonna87 it gives me the extra boost that I need in the gym & keeps my waist snatched… go order yours now from #whatawaist.com using my Discount code (Kimk) #ad.”

In the image, the 36-year-old is sporting a black hat along with a waist trainer that accentuates her impressive bod.

Kim Kardashian’s fans went totally nuts after the mother-of-two posted the photo that flaunted her hourglass frame. Her followers showered the racy pic with more than 823 likes and thousands of comments.

While Kim may be promoting a workout waist trainer, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, explained that Kim actually doesn’t have to work that hard to maintain her famous physique.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Revenge Body host said told Ellen that Kim does “not have intense workouts.”

Khloe jokingly said that she is irritated with Kim because of the fact that she has to train much harder to keep her slender shape.

“How do you have this body?” Khloe said while talking about Kim. “I can’t handle people like that.”

Later on Monday, Kim took to social media once again to show that she was heading to New York Fashion Week. In true Kardashian fashion, Kanye West’s wife is heading to the event in style on a private jet.

NYFW here we come!!! Thank you @jetluxlife!!! #jetluxlife✈️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

Kim captioned the snap: “NYFW here we come!!! Thank you @jetluxlife!!! #jetluxlife.”

