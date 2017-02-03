Kim Kardashian Reveals She Has 6 Body Piercings

Depute living her life in front of the camera, it turns out, Kim Kardashian has a lot of secrets. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently posted a list of little-known facts about her. Some are innocent points about her favorite foods, while others are a little racier.

One such factoid about Kardashian is that she has a whopping total of five piercings around her body. Do you happen to know where they all are? She says she has one in her belly, one in each ear then has an extra three piercings in her left ear – which pretty much mans that lip ring she has been wearing is a fake.

It also turns out that Kardashian has a secret freckle she never talks about. What’s more, you’re unlikely to see it in a photo. It located on her eyeball!

Of course, her strange confessions don’t stop there.

“I sleep with my eyes slightly open and it scares the sh** out of people. I HATE cilantro, mustard, peppers, blue cheese, and red velvet,” she wrote. “I hate the sleeve on a Starbucks cup. I leave the room for someone to take if off for me because I cringe from the sound. It’s like nails on a chalkboard for me.”

It’s nice to see that Kardashian is opening up about herself again, especially to her fans. After her robbery in October 2016, the reality star has been keeping out of the spotlight and off social media. She hasn’t let anyone really see what she’s been up to given her robbers stalked her social media to find the best way to rob her.

After the first of the year, Kardashian has started to step back out into the spotlight. It seems that this post shows that she is starting to get back into her old habits.

