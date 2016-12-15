Kim Kardashian Promotes Her Mobile Game With New Behind-The-Scenes Video

It’s been a while since Kim Kardashian has been out, in the public eye, and on social media, but that is about to change at least a little bit. The reality star might not be back on Twitter, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be making an appearance on your phone soon.

After Kardashian’s Paris robbery in October, she has decided to take a social media break. It’s believed that one of the reasons for her robbery was because she shared a photo of some of her million dollar jewelry on social media.

However, thanks to the holiday season, Kardashian has made her way back onto screens everywhere. First Kardashian was featured in the LOVE magazine 2016 holiday calendar video, and now the developers behind her mobile game have posted a few behind-the-scenes videos.

Kardashian was filmed doing promos and voice acting for her game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which was recently turned into a special video for those who play her game. Fans can watch her in the studio updating scripts and doing everything she can to make her character sound realistic. It shows that she is always trying to keep her app current and true to herself.

“You know, the lifespan of a game isn’t that long and I feel like we’ve, you know, broken a mold and have surpassed people’s expectations,” Kim said in one of her clips. “And it always pushes me to want to just like do more and be as involved as I can.”

If you don’t play the game, but want to check out the behind-the-scenes videos, check out Glu Mobile’s YouTube page.

[H/T E News]

