Kim Kardashian Stuns The World With Her Braless Getup At Yeezy Show

For those unaware, Kanye West is much more than just a hip hop artist, as he also claims he’s a genius and releases clothes under a line referred to as “Yeezy.” Earlier today, Yeezy had a fashion show as a part of New York Fashion Week and, ever the (currently) loving wife, Kim Kardashian made an appearance. The reality star put on her own fashion display as she left her apartment dressed head-to-toe in plum.

Head over to Daily Mail to see pictures of the outfit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Considering how Kim often opts to wear solid colors, typically going with black, white, or beige, the purple ensemble stood out. Kim’s decision for the color can only mean one of two things; Kardashian has ever been recruited by McDonald’s to replace the Grimace or she was going to leave the fashion show for an audition as Professor Plum in a remake of Clue.

UP NEXT: Kim Kardashian Goes Bra Free, Again

Since the Grimace is known as a large, amorphous monster, Kardashian’s curves might be a little too sexual for a character that would often hang out with Ronald McDonald. Granted, this could be a new, sexy direction that the company is going, but when you think of McDonald’s, monsters with vaguely defined shapes seems to be a more accurate portrayal of who they’d try to appeal to over millionaire socialites.

The other option, while still unlikely, is that Kardashian wants to appear in a live-action sequel to the popular Clue board game. Considering the character is known as a professor, Kardashian might have to attend night school classes to deliver potentially sophisticated dialogue believably, so we hope she has that kind of time in her schedule.

Making the Clue theory more likely would be that Kim shot a cameo for Ocean’s 8, a heist film, so she was able to continue her thespian desires as someone trying to figure out who murdered Mr. Body.

Do you think it’s more likely that Kardashian will be embracing a role as the Grimace or as Professor Plum? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS: Kim Kardashian Reveals Workout Getup That Is All But Painted On / Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Not Working Out /Kim Kardashian Almost Eats It While Walking In Massive Heels In Snow

[H/T Daily Mail]