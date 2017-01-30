Kim Kardashian Robbers Reveal Fate Of Stolen Jewelry

After going months without any developments in the apprehension of the thieves who stole over $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian in Paris back in October, authorities finally apprehended a whopping 17 suspects earlier this year. Sadly, despite taking the suspects into custody, the criminals revealed that recovery everything they stole would be nearly impossible.

One of the suspects, 60-year-old Aomar Ait Kihedache, told investigators that the expensive items were taken apart, melted, and then sold off, according to French magazine Le Monde.

In the statement published by the magazine, he said, “We all made the decision to melt them [down].” He added, “One of the people took care of it.”

One of the more notable pieces of jewelry stolen was Kim’s engagement ring, given to her by Kanye West and worth a reported $4 million alone, was spared destruction.

Despite the massive value, the suspect pointed out that “there is a person who has it…Everyone was afraid to sell, because it’s a stone that’s very easily spotted.”

This information comes from a series of several interrogations over the course of a 96-hour period when he was held in custody. Kihedache is one of ten suspects charged for the theft, but this wasn’t all the information he revealed to authorities.

During a previous interrogation, Kihedache said that he and the group of criminals had originally planned to rob her at an earlier date during her visit to the city for Paris Fashion Week. He considered his crimes to be a “very simple affair” but due to Kardashian’s celebrity, it became an international incident.

In a case of Kardashian critics blaming the victim, many people said that the robbery wouldn’t have happened had the reality star not posted her jewelry so often on social media. Shockingly, Kihedache did, in fact, confirm her photos on social media made the robbery “irresistible.”

The suspect said, “She specified that she didn’t wear fakes, the schedules when she came to France.” He pointed out, “It was enough to look on the internet to know everything, absolutely everything.”

Kardashian has only recently begun to recover from the trauma of the events, resuming her social media routine after having stopped in the aftermath of the ordeal. It must be frustrating to know that the jewelry is long gone, but hopefully the potential recovery of the sentimental ring will give the socialite some comfort.

