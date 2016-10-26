Kim Kardashian Makes Her Way Back Into Society With New Concert Photo

In the wake of the terrifying Paris robbery, Kim Kardashian has surfaced in public once again.

On Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted hanging out backstage with her rapper husband Kanye West before the concert. Joining Kim Kardashian was Kris Jenner, Jonathan Cheban, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Corey Gamble, according to E! News.

An eyewitness at the concert said that there was “a lot of security throughout the venue.”

Check out the photo of Kim at the concert below:

Kim’s husband Kanye West treated the audience to a few of his smash hits such as “Mercy,” “All of the Lights,” “Flashing Lights,” “Good Life,” “Stronger,” “Heartless,” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

Before launching into “Famous,” the song accompanied by his higly-controversial video, West made sure to address the crowd and offer his apreciation for his fans.

West said: “Hold on, hold on, welcome to Saint Pablo. I’m at a loss for words. I appreciate y’all so much.” He continued by saying, “As y’all know, I went through a lot to write this song and put out how I really felt after seven years of people talking about me.”

The 39-year-old rapper ended the hour and 45 minute set with “Ultralight Beam.”

In addition to the Kardashian clan, there were several other celebrities that made appearances at the star-studded event. “Rise” singer and pop superstar Katy Perry was there celebrating her 32nd birthday by watching Kanye throw down some of his new and oldest hits.

Perry even managed to get up close and personal with Kanye when she soared above the crowd on his floating stage. She tweeted at the time, “just went in the pit @kanyewest for my bday.”

just went in the pit @kanyewest for my bday. 32 is lookin ⬆️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) October 26, 2016

Prior to the concert, Kim Kardashian has only been seen once without her face being covered in public since robbery went down in Paris on October 2. On Monday night, the 36-year-old went out for ice cream with her pal Jonathan Cheban.

Kim was definitely keeping a low profile as she rocked an oversized white hoodie and flip flops. She wore lip gloss, but other than that she was makeup-free. While she dialed back her normal glamourous style for the evening, she did keep it fancy with sprinkles on her ice cream cone.

Are you excited for Kim Kardashian to be making a return to the public eye?

