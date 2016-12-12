Kim Kardashian Lights Up Mesmerizing Commercial For LOVE Magazine’s Advent Calendar

Kim Kardashian has made her return to the spotlight in the latest video for Day 12 of Love magazine’s annual Advent calendar.

The publication released the sexy new clip on Monday featuring the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. The two-minute clip was directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker James Lima.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip has an Arctic theme with aurora lights swirling around the Selfish author. Kim slips in and out of her fur coat showing off her stylish lingerie, and seductively looking into the camera.

For Day 5 of the calendar, Kim’s younger sisters Kendall Jenner was featured in the clip directed by Hype Williams.

Other celebrities featured in the annual Advent calendar include Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, and Bella Hadid.

While this Love advent calendar is a shining moment for Kim, the past few months have been quite tumultuous for the reality star and her famous family. Rumors began circulating in the media last week that Kim might possibly be seriously considering divorcing Kanye. Several sources close to Kim have said that the rumors are false, while other insiders have mentioned that the celebrity couple is likely going to call it quits.

In other news for Kim, she recently was diagnosed with a “mystery illness” that has her family concerned.

“About three weeks ago, Kim received bad medical news. Kanye has been stressed about the diagnosis and that was part of what is to blame for his demise,” a source close to the couple said.

“Kim’s friends have heard she was diagnosed with a major illness and is not going to be OK. Her friends are worried and trying to find out what’s going on. That’s part of why Kanye flipped out. The family isn’t telling anyone yet,” the unnamed source also said.

The Kardashian family has yet to comment on the news regarding Kim’s illness.

Check out the Kim Kardashian Love Advent calendar video above.

What do you think about Kim Kardashian’s appearance on Love‘s Advent Calendar?

[H/T Us Weekly]