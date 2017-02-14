Kim Kardashian Goes Bra Free, Again

Kim Kardashian turned heads and dropped jaws as she stepped out in public on Tuesday in New York City. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed going bra free once again and it made for one of her raciest looks of late.

The 36-year-old flaunted her curvy figure while rocking a blazer dress that had a deep, plunging neckline and showed off her toned legs. To complete her look, Kim opted for a pair of fancy, cal-length mod boots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the photos of Kim Kardashian here.

The Selfish author was sporting a lip ring that accentuated her signature pout. Her raven black locks were stick straight and flowed down her back and off her shoulders. However, the most noticeable part of her look was her ample cleavage being put on full display for all those nearby to see.

While this outing was a spectacular fashion moment for the reality star, the last time she was spotted in public was not quite as flattering for her. Kim nearly faceplanted in the snow while wearing a massive pair of heels. Check out the video here.

Kim Kardashian has been in New York City to support her rapper husband, Kanye West, who is preparing for the launch of his Yeezy Season 5 collection show on Wednesday.

In the past, this kind of pressure “has been very bad for [Kanye] in the past,” a source close to the celebrity couple said while talking with People magazine.

Given that the “Fade” rapper was hospitalized from a “psychotic breakdown” only months ago, Kim Kardashian feels that she needs to be by her husband’s side during this stressful clothing line launch.

“There is definitely some concern that the show will be too much stress for him,” the source said. “He gets so involved and it’s hard to him to not get obsessed.”

In fact, Kim even opted to give her musician hubby some space prior to the show. North and Saint West’s parents “spent the weekend apart so Kanye could focus on the show.”

Despite the divorce rumors that were going around months ago, Kim and Kanye seem to be on good terms at this time. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Kim shared an adorable snap of the two of them on Instagram that showed her laying a kiss on her 39-year-old husband.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Kim captioned the pic.

Happy Valentine’s Day A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:04am PST

Do you think this is one of Kim Kardashian’s sexiest looks ever?

Up Next: Kim Kardashian Almost Eats It While Walking In Massive Heels In Snow | Kim Kardashian Reveals Workout Getup That Is All But Painted On | Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Not Working Out

[H/T Daily Mail]