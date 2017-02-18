Kim Kardashian Reveals A Huge Physical Change In New Pics

Part of being a fashion icon means having to reinvent yourself whenever your look might feel stale, something Kim Kardashian knows quite well. If people get too comfortable with your look, you need to surprise them to remind them you’re capable of making drastic changes. Taking this outlook to heart, Kim decided to shake things up by testing to see if blondes truly do have more fun.

Kim debuted the new look on her Snapchat account, using an opportunity to wish former friend turned enemy turned friend again Paris Hilton a happy birthday. Initially, she showed off her coiffe with a black and white filter, which doesn’t give a good representation of the new color.

Luckily, this wasn’t the only photo Kim posted.

The other photos showed Kim putting on a bizarre crown made out of flowers, which really helped to bring out the pale blonde look.

The other photo, however, was far more terrifying, as it shows Kim becoming a terrifying creature with glowing green eyes and fluffy white ears. We’re unsure exactly what kind of demonic entity might have possessed the reality star, but its power shouldn’t be doubted.

Considering how stressful the last few months have been for Kim, from robberies to her husband being hospitalized to her brother’s involvement in a toxic relationship, the reality star clearly needed something to change her outlook and give her a new look on life, so we hope going blonde helps her get there.

