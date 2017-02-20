Kim Kardashian Gets Stretch Marks Removed at Cosmetic Dermatologist

Kim Kardashian was so excited to announce she removed some of her stretch marks on Sunday, E! News reports.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told her Snapchat followers that she got her stretch marks lasered off by Beverly Hills cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian.

“I feel so excited that I finally did it,” Kim said on Snapchat. “I’ve been so scared to do it, like it hurts so badly, and it didn’t hurt that badly. So I’m so grateful and I’m so excited. I love you, Dr. Ourian!”

Kim is not new to this type of procedure — she had a similar one done in 2014 on her breasts.

The stretch mark removal procedure can cost between $2,900 and $4,900 per area and the results are permanent. Ourian cools the skin with a CoolBeam laser and it vaporizes the superficial cells.

The reality star was also at Ourian’s office one week ago to get the skin around her belly button tightened. “You guys, I never thought I could love someone and hate someone so much at the same time,” she said in a Snapchat video talking about Dr. Ourian.

This story first appeared at Womanista.