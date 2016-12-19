Kim Kardashian Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring On

Kim Kardashian was missing a pretty important piece of jewelry while out this past Saturday night, in yet another public sighting of her since she survived a robbery in Paris just a couple months back.

The reality TV star was photographed driving an SUV, with her 1-year-old son, Saint, in the back seat and friend Brittny Gastineau in the front passenger’s seat. She did not appear to be wearing her engagement ring from husband Kanye West, instead sporting a plain gold wedding band, according to E! News.

Kim Kardashian has laid low for the past couple months and lost $11 million worth of her jewelry during the Paris robbery, including one of her diamond rings that was reportedly an “upgraded” 20-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond engagement ring Kanye had given to her in September. Kanye West proposed to her in 2013 with a whopper 15-carat ring.

Kim has not been photographed with an engagement ring shown since the robbery. And she has been known to every now and again go ringless at certain times.

Kim and Kanye have recently been at the center of various divorce rumors. Neither she nor the rapper, who has been laying low himself since his hospital stay for exhaustion, has commented about the reports. Friends of the two, though, have commented that these are purely rumors and nothing more.

A source had told E! News last week that Kim and Kanye were together at their Los Angeles home and appeared “very sweet together and were very much together.”

The reality TV star was also seen with no ring when spotted in New York hours after the robbery. A day before the incident, she had appeared at an event in the city wearing on her ring finger a massive emerald-cut diamond ring—similar to both rings Kanye gave her.

[H/T E! News]