Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Step out to Attend the Nutcracker Ballet With Family

Despite their rocky year, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are enjoying some quality time during the holidays. The two were spotted at a Los Angeles Ballet performance of The Nutcracker at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center with North West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Penelope Disick.

Kim donned a red hoodie while she sat next to Kanye who dawned all black. While North seemed to enjoy the show sitting on her mom’s lap, Penelope didn’t seem too interested and fell asleep next to her mom. The family also got a backstage tour.

A spokesperson for the ballet told E! News the family was “amazed by the costumes on set. “Kourtney also went back with Penelope and brought back North and her friend and the little ones all watched the ballerinas put on their makeup!”

The family has been out of the spotlight since her robbery in Paris and Kanye’s hospitalization after a mental breakdown.

“They are going through a lot but from what it seems like they are doing it together and getting through it,” a source told the site.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.

