Khloe Kardashian’s Christmas Eve Kiss Picture Is The Cutest Thing We’ve Ever Seen

Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve bash had a slew of picture worthy moments. However, the cutest snap of the night definitely goes to this photo of Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign Disick.

On Monday, the 32-year-old reality star shared a picture showing her laying a kiss on her nephew’s cheek. Khloe posted the photo on Instagram with the caption: “My Reign.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

My Reign A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:42pm PST

Clearly Khloe’s followers thought the snap was totally adorable as they showered her post with more than 1.5 million likes. One Instagram user wrote: “I swear all of kourtneys [sic] kids are models.”

At the annual Christmas party, Khloe rocked a shiny black and gold low cut dress that hit mid-thigh. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked like a fashion icon in her rocking outfit, and with her flowing blonde hair cascading down the side of her curvy figure.

The holiday bash was a star-studded event that featured performances from John Legend, BabyFace, and David Foster, according to E! News. Also in attendance at the party was Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian. The Selfish author even took a picture that showed up on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram. See the photo here.

After the evening’s festivities, Khloe headed to Cleveland to spend Christmas Day with her NBA baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Also on Monday, Khloe took to Instagram to express how she was already feeling a little blue that the Holiday bash is over. She posted a photo alongside friends with the caption: “Already missing my moms Christmas Even party!”

Already missing my moms Christmas Eve party! 😩 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:39pm PST

While Christmas festivities may be over, KUWTK fans will likely be seeing more photos from the celebrity family for weeks to come on social media.

To keep up with Khloe Kardashian, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this photo of Khloe Kardashian and Reign Disick is the best snap from the Kardashian Christmas party this year?

MORE Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Kim Kardashian Returns To Social Media, By Way Of Kylie Jenner | Kris Jenner Showers Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend With Insane Amount Of Gifts | Looks Like Kylie Jenner And Taylor Swift Wore The Exact Same Jumpsuit On Christmas | Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Step out to Attend the Nutcracker Ballet With Family | Kylie Jenner And Tyga Release New Steamy Short Film | Are Kim and Kanye Going To Get A Divorce?

[H/T E! News]