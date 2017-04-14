Khloe Kardashian Reveals Stylists Did Not Want To Work With Her Before She Lost Weight

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star is no stranger to criticism, especially when it comes to her appearance — particularly her weight. So it might come as a surprise to learn that the 32-year-old is refusing to include “plus sizes” in her denim line.

The reality star’s decision not to create a “plus size” line is her refusing to separate different body types. Having spent years being shamed for her own size, Khloe wants women of any size from a 00 to a 24 to wear her designs without having to categorize themselves as a “standard” or “plus size.”

“When I used to shop with my sisters I was always really shamed and shunned by [sales assistants] who would say, ‘We don’t carry that size here,’” Khloe said in an interview with the Evening Standard.

She added, “I was always so embarrassed.”

Khloe also revealed that stylists would actually refuse to work with her, because they deemed her too big to dress.

“They said they didn’t dress people my size. It’s shocking,” she said.

These same stylists quickly changed their tune once she dropped dozens of pounds, but Khloe remained unmoved.

“Once I lost weight, the same people would reach out, and be like, ‘We would love to style you,’” she said. “I was like, ‘Screw you.’”

She also revealed she wants to use her Good American denim brand to make women “feel great about themselves.”

Part of that mission includes banning the term “plus size” from her line.

Kardashian revealed to the Evening Standard that Good American will never differentiate between size labels.

Rather, the brand simply chooses to state that they offer a range of sizes from 00 to 24.

The definition of plus size varies by brand, though many consider it to be sizes between 14 to 24. The brand also uses models of all shapes and sizes on its website and in its ad campaigns.

Kardashian launched her Good American denim line in October 2016, and the brand raked in a reported $1 million in sales on its first day alone.

