Kendra Wilkinson Tweets Graphic Details About Her Sex Life With Husband

Most people prefer to keep their bedroom activities private. Former Playmate Kendra Wilkinson is not most people. Taking to Twitter to share what could arguably be labeled “TMI,” Kendra shared some very explicit details about her sex life that would make even a Real Housewife blush with embarrassment.

The first Tweet read, “Drunk n just had some good sex. Mmm.” Which was then followed by, “We f***** in the gym. Have a thing for the gym right now. Idk.”

After a few followers expressed offense at Wilkinson’s tweets, she fired back.

You punish me for my fantasies, I’m breaking all the rules I didn’t make 🙌🏻 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) February 23, 2017

Oops I didn’t know I couldn’t talk about sex 😱🎶 #imnotsorry #humannature — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) February 23, 2017

Kendra’s husband is former NFL player Hank Baskett, and the couple have two children together, Henry Randall “Hank” Baskett IV and Alijah Mary Baskett. Hank retired from playing wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings in 2011. Since 2009 he and Kendra have starred in reality TV shows together. First on 4 seasons of Kendra for E!, and then in Kendra on Top for WE tv, which is still currently airing.

In a previous interview, regarding their sex life, Kendra said, “The thing is we are fun people we don’t trap ourselves in the bedroom we are spontaneous people and we don’t take things so serious and we don’t limit ourselves to our bedroom. We like to look outside the box.”

Express yourself don’t repress yourself — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) February 23, 2017



She went on to add, “We venture off into different places like the kitchen and the Jacuzzi, and we’ve done it in the car a couple of times … Hank and I did have sex on a jet ski in Cabo. It was awesome.”

When her Twitter followers confronted her about whether or not her son could see her explicit tweets about sex she responded with, “Oh ya. Hi Hank mama n papa just f*****…have a great day.”

No word on whether Hank Jr. could be reached for comment.

[H/T: Daily Mail]