New Kendra Wilkinson Photo Shows Her Grabbing An Inappropriate Area

Kendra Wilkinson just unleashed a nearly NSFW picture on Instagram that shows her grabbing an inappropriate area on one of her BFF’s. The 31-year-old reality star took to social media on Tuesday to reveal the jaw-dropping snap.

If these pics don’t define mine and @iamjessicahall friendship I don’t know what else will… scroll through n see a couple red carpet pics we’ve taken over the years. #bff #lovemybitch #blessed A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

She captioned the snap: “If these pics don’t define mine and @iamjessicahall friendship I don’t know what else will…scroll through n see a couple red carpet pics we’ve taken over the years. #bff #lovemyb*tch #blessed.”

The image shows the blond bombshell and her bestie Jessica Hall on the red carpet for what appears to be the premiere for Bad Moms. Kendra Wilkinson was photographed sporting an all-denim getup that put her curvy figure on full display. She has a surprised expression on her face as she reaches over and grabs her friend’s breast.

When Kendra Wilkinson isn’t sharing racy pics on Instagram, she has been taking to social media frequently to show off how in love she is with her hubby Hank Baskett. The mother of two shared an adorable photo of the two of them together last week to celebrate the first time she met her former NFL star spouse.

She captioned the snap: “9 years ago I met the person who would take me all the way to the top and hold me there even during the weakest times. We met that day out on the golf course and knew he was mine. Even with little bump in the road, nothing or nobody can be greater or make me feel more successful than @hank_baskett Imperfection is where great change and growth happens with us. We are true best friends who f*ck good, fight good, golf good, BBQ and drink beer good…Thank you Hank for being there on the golf course that day and being that shy guy. Thank u for my happiness and our children…here’s to eternity.”

To see more of the former Playboy model, she is featured in the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. Check out the trailer here.

