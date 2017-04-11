Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Posts Super Aggressive Rant About Pedophilia

Warning: This post includes graphic language

Social media is most seen as a place to share ideas, document experiences and post trite photos of what you had for lunch that day. However, as we all know, the Internet has a darker side. Kendra Wilkinson Baskett was reminded of that unsettling aspect after posting a photo of her children playing on the beach,

“Wow by my last post I just exposed all you sick fucks,” she captioned the photo. “Sexualizing a child is NOT ok. Even I you said, what are you thinking posting that? YOU are just as bad as a pedo. All you people living in your cages, sit the fuck down and re think life. Oh wait life is already over for you.

“So we should be living in a cage because of sick fucks who think of children that way??? So they run our lives now. Man, this world is more fucked up than I thought. I’ll go ahead and go back to my vacation while we run around naked n free.”

While it’s not clear whether the post is referencing a now-deleted photo or a shot in her Instagram story, the shot presumably featured one of Wilkinson’s children on the beach without a bathing suit top.

She seems to mainly taking aim at perverted commenters who made disgusting comments about her daughter.

However, she also took aim at the commenters who deemed the photo inappropriate. Baskett just wants her kids to be able to play how they want to play without being sexualized in any way.

Aside from that rough incident, Baskett and her family seemed to enjoy their beach vacation. Her Instagram story is filled happy shots of her, her husband Hank and their two kids.

You can follow Kendra Wilkson Baskett on Instagram at @kendra_wilkinson_baskett.

What do you think of Kendra’s rant?

