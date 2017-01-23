Kendall Jenner’s See-Through Top Left Little To The Imagination

When you’re a beautiful socialite who doesn’t know what to wear for a night out on the town, sometimes you realize that it doesn’t matter what you wear, but what’s underneath that matters. Kendall Jenner took that concept to heart and realized that she’s much rather show off her entire naked torso, using only a pair of pasties to give the whole thing away. You can head to The Sun to see more pictures of the eye-catching ensemble.

👼🏻 A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:49am PST

While exploring Paris earlier in the day, Jenner’s outfit only hinted at what she was hiding underneath, as she kept herself covered up with a denim jacket. Under the cover of night, Jenner lost her cover to reveal what she was barely wearing when she hit the town. If the mere sight of her outfit wasn’t enough to call attention to her, Jenner was accompanied by Victoria’s Secret supermodel Bella Hadid, a duo which was sure to turn heads.

With the frigid Parisian winds approaching, Kendall ultimately covered herself up with a fake fur-rimmed coat as the night winded down, but her outfit was sure to keep some onlookers warm for the evening.

[H/T The Sun]