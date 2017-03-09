Kendall Jenner Reveals Stunning Selfie In Bikini

Kendall Jenner has unleashed one of her sexiest selfies ever. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pic that showed her rocking a barely-there bikini.

cool, now i need a vaca A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:35am PST

The Victoria’s Secret angel captioned the pic: “cool, now I need a vaca.”

Kendall’s incredibly fit physique was on full display in the black and white image that showed her sporting a black bikini with a bandeau top and high-waisted bottoms. She accessorized her look with a pair of retro sunglasses perched on top of her head while hiding her face behind the camera.

The post was an absolute hit with the 21-year-old’s followers on social media as they showered the pic with more than 2.2 million likes and over 24k comments.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Kendall Jenner has stunned her followers with a daring post on social media. Last Wednesday, she shared a seductive clip that showed her friends giving her booty a playful smack.

Kendall captioned the post: “getchu some friends that smack your booty.”

getchu some friends that smack your booty A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

When she isn’t sharing sexy photos and videos on social media, Kendall Jenner has been quite busy lately as she has been hitting the catwalk in fashion shows in New York, London, and Paris in recent weeks. Her latest runway appearance was on Tuesday in Paris for Miu Miu.

Also this week, the brunette beauty was featured in an Estée Lauder campaign for the company’s new Pure Color Love lipsticks. The video shows Kendall lip-syncing to Elle King’s hit song “Wild Love.”

During the behind-the-scenes shots, Jenner dished on a variety of topics. Even though she has become one of the most sought-after models in the world, Kendall tries to remain humble and loyal to her family.

“I admire my sisters,” she said. “I think they’re really hardworking and independent and cool.”

Check out the video below:

[H/T Instagram: Kendall Jenner]