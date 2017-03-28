Kendall Jenner Shares Bouncy NSFW Video Of See-Through Bra

The Kardashian-Jenner clan might sometimes feel interchangeable, but for many reasons, Kendall Jenner stands out from the crowd. Firstly, Kendall is the only member of the family that’s 21 years old. Secondly, she’s the one that’s become the most prominent in the fashion community. Thirdly, she doesn’t update her social media accounts as often as her siblings, but, lastly, when she posts on social media, it’s with memorable posts. To demonstrate that last point, Kendall recently shared a video of herself bouncing around in a see-through bra.

🍭🍭 @thelovemagazine @kegrand A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

In the incredibly scandalous video, Kendall tagged Love Magazine, a publication she has regularly modeled for and has led to some of her steamiest shoots.

Kendall might appear to not have a care in the world in the above video, but she’s had a rough few weeks. Recently, her home in the Hollywood Hills was burglarized, with the culprit getting away with $200,000 in jewelry. Making the incident feel even more alarming, there was no sign of forced entry into the apartment, which implies it was an inside job, maybe even some close to Kendall.

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner detailed a horrifying encounter she had with a stalker outside of her Hollywood Hills home.

“So I came home one night, and there was a guy sitting on the side of my street, and I was like, ‘That’s so weird,’” she recalled. “I drove around and went into my house and I watched the gate close. I turned my car off, getting my stuff together. I’m about to open my door, and I look in my rearview mirror and he was standing right there. I just saw his figure, in the gate right behind my car.”

Apparently, the strange man then attempted to converse with the reality star.

“I was like, ‘No, you need to leave,’” she explained. “I called one of my friends immediately. I’m sobbing, crying. He’s at my window, banging on my window, screaming at me. So then I finally start backing out and I get to my gate. The gate opens and I get out. He all of sudden starts running after me.”

Hopefully the fashion icon’s trouble are over and she can get back to what she does best, which is model underwear.

