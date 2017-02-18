Kylie And Kendall Jenner Release Borderline NSFW Video Promoting New Fashion Line

If you’re a fan of sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and admire their fashion choices, learning that the two have partnered to release clothing is something that should get you excited. However, if you were expecting the clothing to be affordable, you will be disappointed, because a pair of their sweatpants will cost you almost $300. To celebrate the launch of some of their items, the sisters released new videos that show off the clothes and, equally as important, their bodies.

@kendallandkylie 10 minutes Kendall-Kylie.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:50am PST

DropOne now @kendallandkylie A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

From participating in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows to having prime placement during New York Fashion Week, the Jenner sisters are no stranger to the world of fashion. Of course, considering how young they are, there are many “haters” out there who think they’ve only earned these coveted positions because of their last name.

This isn’t Kylie’s first foray into the world of commerce, having run a successful line of cosmetics and surprising fans with pop-up shops to sell the limited edition wares. Some of these new items might cause chemically-induced headaches, and some of these items might be from previous releases that were re-packaged and sold at a higher price, but taking advantage of your fanbase is often a top priority in the makeup world, so she clearly knows what she’s doing.

You can get more looks at the incredibly expensive new, limited edition clothing line on their official Instagram.

