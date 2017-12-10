Kendall Jenner Joins Kourtney Kardashian and Her Daughter for Ice Skating

Looks like Christmas festivities are the one to “keep up with the Kardashians.”

Kendall Jenner joined big sister Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick for some ice-skating on Friday night, and the results were adorable.

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram to share a sweet from their evening excursion, alongside a heart emoji for the caption.

The model showed off her balance on one foot, while older sister Kardashian looks over with her arms held wide for balance.

Jenner also spent some time skating around with her 5-year-old niece, who rocked some sweet winter attire as featured in her mother’s Snapchats.

Jenner has been having quite the year. Touted one of the most globally-recognized stars, Jenner has now become one of the “world’s highest-paid models.”

According to The Daily Mail, Jenner’s new placement knocks Gisele Bündchen down to number two, as she pocketed a reported $17.5 Million. The supermodel had been the number one spot holder since 2002.