Kendall Jenner Went Full See-Through During NYFW

Kendall Jenner has a stunningly trim physique and she clearly isn’t afraid to show it off. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star left little to the imagination in see-through lingerie while at the La Perla show during New York Fashion Week.

La Perla show @laperlalingerie A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:19pm PST

On Thursday, the 21-year-old supermodel put her assets on full display for the lingerie company while rocking a sheer dress with nude underwear. To complete her outfit, Jenner sported hair clips and dark shade lipstick color.

The Victoria’s Secret angel posted a photo of the steamy getup on social media. She shared the risqué snap on Instagram with the caption: “La Perla show @laperlalingerie.”

Kris Jenner, Kendall’s proud mother and manager, also posted the same photo of her daughter with the caption: “My beautiful golden goddess closing the La Perla show!! Gorgeous @kendalljenner @laperlalingerie #proudmama #nyfw17.”

The lingerie company also shared several photos of Kendall in her glamorous outfit.

“All smiles! Backstage with @kendalljenner at the #LaPerlaFW17 fashion show,” La Perla captioned the photo.

All smiles! Backstage with @kendalljenner at the #LaPerlaFW17 fashion show A photo posted by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

Another clip from La Perla’s Instagram account shows Kendall blowing a kiss to the fans as she prepares for the event.

Nearly ready to go. Watch the show live on Laperla.com 8pm EST @kendalljenner A video posted by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

Kendall was also given the distinct honors of closing out the show.

“The stunning @kendalljenner closes the #LaPerlaFW17″ show,” La Perla captioned the pic.

The stunning @kendalljenner closes the #LaPerlaFW17 show. A photo posted by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Feb 10, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

What was your reaction to seeing Kendall Jenner wearing the see-through outfit at New York Fashion Week?

