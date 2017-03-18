Kendall Jenner Suspects Recent Burglary Was An Inside Job

Kendall Jenner‘s home in the Hollywood Hills was burglarized on Wednesday, and she’s concerned that it might have been someone close to her.

As previously reported, Kendall left her home sometime in the afternoon and returned home late at night.

Initially, she did notice anything out of the ordinary, but once she got into her bedroom she discovered that about $200,000 worth of her jewelry was missing, feared stolen.

Police began investigating but did not find any evidence of intrusion or foul play, which is what has prompted speculation that it could’ve been a person, or persons, close to Kendall, or at least someone with access to her home, that robbed her.

A source close to the situation spoke with reporters and said, “Kendall’s really upset about it. She’s been telling her friends the situation totally sucks.”

They added, “She’s had people over at her house today to up security and they’re talking about getting more cameras put in. It’s definitely looking like it was someone she knew.”

This new incident comes just over five months after Kendall’s big sister Kim Kardashian West was in Paris for Paris Fashion Week and was held at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel by a group of masked men who robbed her of millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her, which included a ring estimated to be valued at $4 million.

At this time, police have not named any suspects in the burglary at Kendall’s home, but she can feel lucky she didn’t have to endure anything quite as traumatic as Kim went through.

