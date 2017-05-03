Kendall Jenner And Beau ASAP Rocky Are Dating, According To Source

Sources close to Kendall Jenner are now claiming that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is dating rumored beau, A$AP Rocky.

While the 21-year-old supermodel reportedly has a budding romance with the “Fashion Killa” rapper, insiders are saying that their fans shouldn’t expect an official announcement about their relationship anytime soon.

“I don’t think you will be seeing them make a public announcement anytime soon, but there is something going on there for sure,” a source said while talking to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s been going on for a while. Kendall is happy.”

On Monday night, Kendall and 28-year-old Rocky were spotted together at the Met Gala in New York City. The potential lovebirds didn’t walk the red carpet together, but they showed off some PDA once inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Some particularly observant fans spotted Kendall Jenner and Rocky getting up close and personal in the background of one of Kim Kardashian’s Snapchat stories.

In the image, the Victoria’s Secret angel can be seen wearing a see-through La Perla gown while her musician boyfriend puts his hands on her booty, which was on full display.

Also during the Met Gala, Kendall Jenner made a splash on social media with a celebrity-filled bathroom selfie. In the photo, Kendall and Rocky were standing right next to each other getting awfully close.

Kendall Jenner spoke out saying that the “bathroom selfie” was one of her most anticipated parts of the evening.

“There’s always like the bathroom selfie we all do,” she said. “We’ve actually already talked about it – when we’re all going to rush off. Some people end up missing it though because it doesn’t get planned that well. So it’s kind of like, when everyone ends up being in the bathroom and they take it and sometimes you’re out there socializing and you miss it.”

Multiple celebrities posted the star-studded bathroom selfie including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Check out the snap here.

