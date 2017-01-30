Kelly Clarkson Posts Romantic Tweet About Her Husband Brandon Blackstock

Being a mother is hard, but being a celebrity is a completely different ball park.

Kelly Clarkson raises her 2-year-old daughter River Rose and her 9-month-old son Remington Alexander, and she’s also a step-mom to her husband Brandon Blackstock’s two children from a previous marriage!

Videos by PopCulture.com

My husband just looked at me & said, “I got the kids. Go take a bath & relax.” Best damn foreplay a woman could ask for! #greathubby4thewin — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) January 27, 2017

Whew!

Blackstock apparently came home from work the other day and relieved Clarkson of her motherly duties by telling her go take a break and take a bath.

Clarkson even took to Twitter to swoon over how great her husband is.

“My husband just looked at me & said, ‘I got the kids. Go take a bath & relax.’ Best damn foreplay a woman could ask for! #greathubby4thewin.”

Clarkson has even been on the go at work too, as she recently released a song for the musical Hamilton called, “It’s Quiet Uptown.”

Clarkson is also underway to release her next song, a duet with singer Aloe Blacc called “Love Goes On.”

“Love Goes On” pre-order 1/27 #TheShack #TheShackMusic A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Jan 26, 2017 at 11:01am PST

The song is set to appear in the upcoming movie, The Shack.

MORE NEWS: Kelly Clarkson Shares Family Photo and Career Announcement / Kelly Clarkson Shares Heartwarming Photo of Daughter and Son / Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Switching Musical Directions / Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Made Her Husband Get A Vasectomy

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com